Fulton County Relay for Life plans open house

By Sandy Rose Schieterman

The Fulton County chapter will host an open house on Monday, Feb. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St.Caspar Catholic Church, seeking volunteers for the June 9 Relay For Life, according to Risa Trumbull, a Relay for Life leader .

American Cancer Society members will be on hand to explain to potential volunteers how they can get involved in this event. More details can also be found at www.relayforlife.org/fultoncounty or by calling Trumbull at 419-779-7102.

“If you want to join us in the fight against cancer right here in Fulton County, please attend our community open house on Monday,” she said. She added that if people can’t make the Feb. 20 open house, they will hold two more meetings, one on April 17 and another on May 15, both at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon.

“Community volunteers are the backbone of this movement,” she said, “and you can be part of it right here in Fulton County through our local Relay For Life event here in Wauseon.”

People who attend the open house will learn about the steps to participate in the Relay. “Once a person signs up either as a team captain, team member or individual participant, the Cancer Society members will provide tips on fundraising, either in person or online and how to spread the word,” she said.

“Our goal is to get the fundraising done before the Relay for Life so everyone can enjoy the actual Relay event,” she added.

The June 9 Relay For Life will be at the St. Caspar south parking lot, where tents will be erected in the middle of the lot and the route defined by luminaria circling the tents, she said. Besides the Relay walk, there will be food trucks, games, raffles and entertainment for all ages.

Since being founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change, she said.

“By joining the Relay For Life movement in our community, we can all help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle, while standing shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them,” she said. “Last year, 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help beat our biggest rival.” Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities and from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness, she said.

“This still is and always will be a community event which joins together to honor and remember loved ones and fight back against cancer. The Relay For Life of Fulton County is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and we own the power to make that change,” Trumbull said.