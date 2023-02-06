Courthouse News

Common Pleas Court

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, vs. Charlotte Autry, Wauseon, other civil.

Jason McKeever, Delta vs. IAC Wauseon LLC, Wauseon, workers compensation.

Pahl Ready Mix Concrete Inc. vs. McVicker Concrete LLC, Swanton, other civil.

Marriage Licenses

Brittany Wallace, 18, Swanton, student, and Wyatt Damaske, 18, Swanton, USAF enlisted member.

Timothy Affeld, 55, Wauseon, shift manager, and Maggie Affeld, 45, Wauseon, N/A.

Kevin Meiring, 48, Delta, operating engineer, and Brandi Jo Theis, 42, Delta, registered nurse.

Real Estate Transfers

Kip and Kim Roop to John Daubenmeyer Jr., 406 Dodge St., Swanton, $115,000.

Patrick and Miriam Frank to 601 Meadow Ln LLC, 601 Meadow Lane, Wauseon, $190,000.

Jessica Rodriguez and Danie Gracia to James and Amanda Crawford, 212 Main St., Pettisville, $142,000.

Ashgreen LLC to JC Fine Homes LLC, 103 Grove Lane, Swanton, $30,000.

Ted Weemes and Rebecca Flory to Robert and Sondra Zimmerman, 3708 County Road 5-1, Delta, $172,500.

Larry Leupp to Jose and Gabriela Nunez, 7630 County Road 11, Delta, $145,000.

David Berger to Brian Crayton, 421 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, $30,000.