A former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach is facing charges related to an incident with a student athlete. Aaron Brown Jr. of Swanton is being charged with assault and endangering children.

The alleged assault took place at a Jan. 7 wrestling tournament in Archbold.

He resigned his position with Swanton Local Schools on Jan. 9, following an investigation by the district.

The case it set for arraignment on Feb. 21.

A pretrial hearing is slated for March 7.