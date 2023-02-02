Peek at the Past

We are taking a look back at what was in the news during this week of previous years.

50 Years Ago

Twelve-year Wauseon Councilman Harold Spiess announced he would not seek re-election.

Running for Wauseon City Council were Earl Rupe, Richard Volk, Wayne Shaw, Paul “Tiny” Weber, Curtis Fauver, Fredrick Rockey, and Gene Bridges.

Two to three nights per week, the sheriff’s department received calls from Lyons store owners about kids doing doughnuts with their cars.

The Camelot Inn presented rock and roll in the music of The Marquis.

25 Years Ago

It was reported that a left turn lane would be added on U.S. 20A between State Route 109 and County Road 10, just west of Delta.

Wauseon remained first in the Associated Press Division II girls basketball poll.

Josh, Shawn and Jessica O’Leary of Lyons won medals at an international martial arts competition in Mexico.

Delta topped Swanton in NWOAL basketball, led by Ruben Delgado’s 15 points.