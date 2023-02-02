Blood drive slated in Wauseon

A blood drive is planned for this week in Wauseon. As they continue to monitor seasonal challenges to the blood supply, the American Red Cross urges people to make and keep appointments to help avoid a blood shortage this month.

The drive will be Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoope Ave.

In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.