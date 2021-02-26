ALLEN D. TANNER JR.

Allen David Tanner Jr., 70, of Delta passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. He was born Jan. 26, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Allen Tanner Sr. and Shirley (Barber) Tanner. He married Brenda (Barton) Tanner, his wife of 24 years, and she preceded him in death in 2013.

Allen served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a diesel mechanic and heavy press operator for most of his life.

Allen would be best known as the ornery “guy” that always joked with everyone around him. He took great pride in seeing how much he could frustrate you with his riddle-like way of telling you something. All joking aside, he took yard work very seriously. Allen enjoyed helping his neighbors and could be seen on most summer or fall days out mowing a lawn or picking up leaves around the neighborhood. Allen was a great father who instilled integrity, honesty, and a very strong work ethic into his children, which he fostered with hours of yard work in their younger years. He will be greatly missed.

Allen is survived by his daughters, Tracy (Matt) Rowland and Karen (Jerrid) Burkhiemer; son, Michael (April) Tanner; brothers, David (Connie), Glen (Debra), and Mike (Beverly) Tanner; sisters, Arlene (Roger) Weirauch, Emily (Doug) Moon, Jackie Barczak, and Teresa (Butch) Whitney; grandchildren, Abby, Cera, and Gary Brink, Tiffany, Courtney, and Lance (Bailey) Burkhiemer, and Thomas, Jasmine, Adalynn, Ella, and Isla Tanner; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Marianne “Marie” E. Gillen.

Graveside services with military honors will be held later this spring at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich.

Arrangements are by Weigel Funeral Home.

