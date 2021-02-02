SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 21

10:20 a.m. County Road B at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

11:02 a.m., 10467 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

1:14 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, assist other unit.

6:45 p.m., County Road D at State Highway 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:48 p.m., 7950 County Road 8, York Twp., identity theft.

6:50 p.m., 14771 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

8:55 p.m., 4017 County Road 11, York Twp., domestic violence.

11:20 p.m., 4017 County Road 11, York Twp., assist other unit.

Friday, Jan. 22

4:29 a.m., 5671 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:27 a.m., 15450 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.

9:20 a.m., 4565 County Road 22, German Twp., animal call.

10:30 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

10:52 a.m., 15300 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., New Century Tree & Shrub, injury accident.

4:14 p.m., 14129 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., identity theft.

6:07 p.m., 12573 County Road 8, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

9:42 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, Jan. 23

1:30 a.m., County Road U at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., littering.

3:40 a.m., 203 Gamble Road, Fayette, assault.

4:03 a.m., County Road 17 at County Road H, Dover Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

12:01 p.m., 3201 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

2:37 p.m., 216 Main St., Metamora, animal call.

8:35 p.m., 8443 County Road D, York Twp., unwanted subject.

11:21 p.m., 15000 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Sunday, Jan. 24

1:44 a.m., County Road 15-1 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:10 a.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road H, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

2:45 a.m., County Road C at County Road 21-3, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:23 a.m., 105 Morenci St., Main Stop, suspicious activity.

1:12 p.m., State Highway 66 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., investigate complaint.

5:37 p.m., 1984 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

7:35 p.m., 7137 County Road E, York Twp., domestic violence.

7:47 p.m., 224 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, neighbor trouble.

11:27 p.m., 8443 County Road D, York Twp., harassment.

Monday, Jan. 25

12:07 a.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

12:41 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 22, German Twp., animal call.

3:09 a.m., 4029 County Road 15, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:35 p.m., 5741 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:06 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Hi-Miler, accident with property damage.

7:31 p.m., County Road AC at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:24 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

4:55 a.m., 2316 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., animal call.

9:20 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

9:36 a.m., 19707 U.S. 20A, German Twp., investigate complaint.

12:22 p.m., 4361 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

12:49 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., traffic offense.

1:50 p.m., W. Main Street at Walnut Street, Fayette, suspicious activity.

5:41 p.m., County Road 6-2 at County Road H, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:07 p.m., 7856 State Hwy. 108 #33, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

6:43 p.m., 4390 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

8 p.m., 5270 County Road H, Fulton Twp., hit-skip accident.

10:06 p.m., 19650 County Road A, German Twp., littering.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

1:33 a.m., 2800 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:45 a.m., 14825 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

8:07 a.m., 23421 County Road N, Gorham Twp., burglary.

9:05 a.m., 1432 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

9:34 a.m., 3750 County Road 26-3, German Twp., attempted burglary.

12:48 p.m., N. Adrian Street at W. Morenci Street, Lyons, traffic offense.

2:39 p.m., 228 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, keep the peace.

3:09 p.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Job & Family Services, assist other unit.

5:31 p.m., 14303 County Road 1, Amboy Twp., larceny.

6:10 p.m., 214 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, check on welfare.

6:34 p.m., 1225 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., telephone harassment.

8:09 p.m., 22172 County Road F, German Twp., keep the peace.

9:01 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, mental issue.