All-NWOAL boys soccer awards handed out

Local boys received honors when the all-league soccer teams were announced by the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

The player of the year in the league was Trey Theobald of Archbold. Also making the first team for the Blue Streaks was Krayton Kern. Karson Rufenacht made the second team for Archbold.

For Delta, Nolan Risner was named to the first team. Mikah Circle made second team all-league for the Panthers.

Tyson Woodring and Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen made first team all-league. Second team all-league for the Vikings were Alex Peete and Jon Burnep.

Hayden Callicotte and Ethan Hensley received first team all-league for Swanton. Second team all-league for Swanton were Hugo Bejarano and Jon Byczynski.

Wauseon coach Casey Elson was selected coach of the year in the league.

Easton Delgado and Benicio Torres got first team all-league honors for the Indians. On the second team for Wauseon were Eli Delgado and Gavin Gerig.

First team

Easton Delgado, sr., Wauseon; Zach Seaman, sr., Bryan; Tyson Woodring, fr., Evergreen; Nolan Risner, soph., Delta; Evan Lumbrezer, jr., Evergreen; Benicio Torres, fr., Wauseon; Hayden Callicotte, soph., Swanton; Krayton Kern, soph., Archbold; Quinn Brown, jr., Bryan; Ethan Hensley, soph., Swanton; Asa Killam, sr., Liberty Center.

Player of the Year: Trey Theobald, sr., Archbold.

Coach of the Year: Casey Elson, Wauseon.

Second team

Eli Delgado, soph., Wauseon; Mikah Circle, sr., Delta; Hugo Bejarano, jr., Swanton; Gavin Gerig, fr., Wauseon; Alex Peete, jr., Evergreen; Isaac Lamore, sr., Bryan; Jon Byczynski, sr., Swanton; Karson Rufenacht, jr., Archbold; Isaiah Estelle, jr., Liberty Center; Wes Wymer, jr., Liberty Center; Daniel Gese, sr., Liberty Center; Jon Burnep, jr., Evergreen; Braden Vajen, fr., Wauseon.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Kyler Boulton, Brodie Dominique, Ethan Stuckey, Dane Riley.

Delta: Carson Chiesa, Simon Munger, Bryce Gillen, Mike Eckenrode.

Evergreen: Elijah Hernandez, Austin Lumbrezer.

Swanton: Brier Cook, Mason Koback, Logan Pelland.

Wauseon: Logan Richer, Benicio Vielma.

Benicio Torres of Wauseon hits a penalty kick in a game against Archbold this season. He was selected first team All-NWOAL for the Indians. Hayden Callicotte of Swanton handles a ball during a game this season. He made first team all-league for the Bulldogs. Nolan Risner of Delta races upfield in a game with Pettisville. He was selected first team all-league for the Panthers.