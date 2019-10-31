Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, Oct. 31: Cream of broccoli soup, ham salad sandwich (low salt alternative, chicken salad), cauliflower salad, five-cup salad.

Friday, Nov. 1: Smoked sausage with sauerkraut (low salt alternative, pork roast), smashed red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fresh fruit.

Monday, Nov. 4: Beef pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots, orange sections.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: BBQ beef sandwich, macaroni and cheese, succotash, cole slaw, juice.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Oct. 31: Wear a costume today. 9:45 a.m., Extended Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

Friday, Nov.1: 10 a.m., Golden Drummers; 11 a.m., Site Council and nutrition education; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Birthday Party; 1-3 p.m., Gym open for Pickleball.

Monday, Nov. 4: 8:45 a.m., Golden Drummers; 10 a.m., Gentle Movement; 11 a.m., 10:30 a.m., Free hearing aid cleaning; 11 a.m., Sketching class with Bonnie, Bingo room; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Line dancing, gym.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: 8-10:30 p.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., “Opioid Crisis and Seniors,” Jeff Medere; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

COUNTY

Parkinson’s Support Group

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St., Archbold. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caregivers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.

HC3

Healthy Choices Caring Communities, Tuesday, Nov. 12, noon, Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. For information, call Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

SAL breakfast

Sons of the American Legion Breakfast Buffet, Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:30-11 a.m., Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave. All-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, eggs to order. On the buffet: scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, make your own toast. Coffee, milk, orange juice. $9/adults; $8/seniors; $7/veterans; $6/ages 8-12; under 8 free with paid adult.

VFW events

Steak Fry, Nov 2. 5-7 p.m., 12oz New York strip, baked potato, salad, and roll, $12; all you can eat fish fry Saturday, Nov. 9; Veterans dinner, Monday, Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., for veterans and their families; VFW Post #7424, 1133 N. Ottokee St.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Oct. 31: no meal.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

Fall Harvest Bazaar

Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 215 N Fulton St. Luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; baked steak or chicken dinner 5–7 p.m. Hand-crafted items and food.

Mother/Daughter tea

Girls Christian Fellowship of Wauseon High School annual fall Mother/Daughter Tea, Monday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., in the cafeteria. All GCF members and their mothers, honorary board members, past board presidents, and former GCF/Y-Team members invited. Light snacks and entertainment.

DELTA

Craft show/lunch

Homemade Craft Show & Lunch, Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Shiloh Christian Union Church Family Life Center, 2100 County Road 5. Craft show items too numerous to mention. Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until gone. All profits benefit Sparrows Nest Women’s Shelter.

Genealogy Society

Fulton County chapter of Ohio Genealogy Society, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Speaker, program, research tips. Public welcome.

Christmas Contata

Join a community choir to perform a Christmas Contata on Dec. 8 at First Church of God, Wauseon, and Dec. 15 at Delta Church of Christ. All October practices Mondays at 6 p.m. For information, call Phil at 419-966-9862 or Nancy at 419-966-9879.

