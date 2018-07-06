DORATHEA M. KOPPENHOFER

Dorathea M. “Dottie” Koppenhofer, 98, of The Villages passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018. Mrs. Koppenhofer was born Feb. 5, 1920, in Clinton Township to the late Herman and Minnie (Warncke) Bunke. She married Norbert Koppenhofer, her loving husband, and he preceded her in death in 2013.

Dottie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, where she was involved with the women’s organization, taught Sunday school, and helped as a lay minister.

Dottie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and showed that love by keeping up and corresponding often with her family and friends in letters and cards. Locally, she was affectionately known as “Little Mama” by many neighbors and friends in The Villages.

Survivors include her children, Keith (Joyce) Koppenhofer and Jean (Bill) Herrick, both of The Villages; seven grandchildren, Kam, Kara, David, Jonathan, Gretchen, T.W., and Ben; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Dottie was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Koppenhofer; daughter-in-law, Connie Koppenhofer; grandson, Steve Koppenhofer; two brothers; and four sisters.

A Celebration of Dottie’s Life will he held at noon Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, with Pastor Brian Haller officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta, Ohio 43515 or Cornerstone Hospice, www.cshospice.org.

