Ashland University announces plan for free tuition for teacher education majors

ASHLAND — Ashland University has created an “Eagle Opportunity” program that will provide a tuition free education to those incoming qualified students who major in teacher education for the fall semester of 2019.

As part of this program, Ashland University will ensure that teacher education students who qualify for Pell Grants — a key federal program for students with financial need — and family income requirements receive an aid package that covers the full cost of tuition and mandatory fees.

“The University will provide institutional aid to close any gap that remains after Pell Grants, Ohio College Opportunity Grants and other gift aid awarded to these qualified students,” said AU President Dr. Carlos Campo. “This historic step in Ashland University’s focus on access and affordability is being made possible by an anonymous gift from an AU donor.”

Campo said Ashland University will offer this new program to qualifying new and transfer students for the fall semester of 2019. “We are excited because this tuition coverage program will help bring the dream of becoming a classroom teacher to many more deserving students across this country,” he said.

More information about the Eagle Opportunity Program is available at: ashland.edu/eop

Dr. Donna Breault, dean of AU’s Schar College of Education, said “AU’s College of Education provides renowned education to future teachers and is recognized as one of the elite teacher education schools in the country.

“The College is known for presenting outstanding opportunities for students to be out in the teaching field starting as early as their freshman year,” she said. “Educators across this state tell us they see a clear difference in our student teachers compared to those from other institutions.”

The tuition coverage program joins a number of steps taken by Ashland University to ensure greater access to an affordable and excellent education, including:

Resetting its tuition structure in 2013, which resulted in a reduction of more than $10,000 beginning with the 2014-15 academic year.

Freezing or approving minimal tuition and fee increases for undergraduate students for the past several years.

Reducing tuition costs for a number of graduate programs as well as summer tuition costs.

“Addressing college costs and protecting college opportunity are defining issues of our time,” Campo said. “Ashland University is fully committed to being a leader in this effort.”

