Wauseon wins NWOAL bowling title

The Wauseon girls captured the league title while Liberty Center overtook Wauseon on the boys side Saturday at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League bowling tournament held at Swanton Sports Center.

In the girls competition, the Indians won with a team total of 3,745. Liberty Center was runner-up with a score of 3,216.

The LC boys won with a score of 4,202, while Wauseon came in at second with a 3,770.

The Wauseon girls had Kymberlee Yocom take first with a 655 series total over three games, Jayde Ramos was second with a 617 series, and Kendall Horner third with a 597 series.

Furthermore, Danielle Carr took seventh and rolled a 498 series.

Also out of Fulton County, Delta’s Ciarra Flickinger came in at eighth and rolled a 497 series, while her teammate Lexi Brown was ninth with a 493 series.

The Wauseon boys were led by Ryan Marks who tied for the high tournament series with a 656. The Indians also had Parker Black place 13th with a 576 series, Kage Little at 14th with a 557 series, and Landon Gleckler who was 16th and rolled a 544 series.

League champion Liberty Center’s top bowler was Landon Amstutz who finished fourth with a 645 series. They also had Cody McDoogle place sixth with a 641 series and Tim Blanton was seventh with a 629 series.

Delta had Brody Waugh finish third with a 654 series, Brenden Pribe was 15th with a 564 series, Konrad Hawkins 19th with a 539 and Dylan Stricker 20th with a 530.

Swanton was led by Conner Williams at ninth with a 624 series and Scott Lafferty-Reside at 12th with a 590.

NWOAL Bowling Tournament

Team Scores

Boys

Liberty Center 4,202, Wauseon 3,770, Bryan 3649, Delta 3,559, Patrick Henry 3,465, Swanton 3,225, Evergreen 2,913.

Girls

Wauseon 3,745, Liberty Center 3,216, Bryan 3,113, Delta 2,751, Patrick Henry 2,709.