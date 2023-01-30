Wauseon with solid weekend on the hardwood

HOLLAND — Wauseon handed Patrick Henry its first Northwest Ohio Athletic League loss Friday night, 50-40, and followed that up by winning by a 59-50 margin at Springfield Saturday.

The Indians have now won four in a row. They sit at 11-7 on the year and 3-1 in the NWOAL.

“It was a good weekend for us. That’s a pretty solid basketball team,” said Wauseon coach Chad Burt, referring to Springfield.

Against the Blue Devils Saturday, it was Wauseon who made a majority of the effort plays and that was a key to them getting the victory.

The Indians were able to close the game strong, but not before Springfield got within one (43-42) with 6:20 left on long range triples hit by Jordan Combs and Will Mays.

But Wauseon could hit from beyond the arc as well, and Jack Leatherman’s 3-pointer gave them a four point lead.

The Indians finished 6 of 11 for the game for 55% shooting from three-point range.

“Obviously we’ll definitely take that,” noted coach Burt. “We shot it, I thought, a little bit better against PH. And I thought we obviously shot it well tonight. But I think it was the timing of the shots too. We hit some big shots when they seemed to be getting a little bit of momentum. But we’ve got guys that can shoot it. They’ve just got to get their feet set, be on-balance, and not force it. And let other guys set them up.”

Wauseon continued to outhustle Springfield down the stretch of the fourth and further extended their lead. Landon Hines scored inside, then later Trey Parsons converted on an out-of-bounds play, a second-chance hoop for Elijah McLeod, and Tyson Rodriguez’ basket in close gave the Indians a 54-42 advantage with 2:21 remaining.

The Devils were held to just two made shots over the last six plus minutes.

Coach Burt knew the challenge Springfield and their athletes would pose, and for his team to be successful they would have to outwork them.

“They got a lot of guys that can make plays. And they got some beasts at the rim,” Burt said. “I tell ya, (Dominic) Bracey is a man, (a) 6’5” explosive athlete. Jumps very well. I thought at times we didn’t do a great job of team rebounding, but I thought as the game went on, we got a little bit better.

“I just thought we were scrappy,” he added. “We were outsized, and out-athleted I think a little bit, but I thought our guys got their hands on a lot of basketballs inside. We talked before the game, we weren’t gonna out jump them, probably weren’t gonna outphysical them at the rim, so it was gonna be a team effort. That’s what we’re gonna have to do. We’re gonna have to scrap at the rim for rebounds, and again, I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that.”

Springfield pulled back within seven (54-47) when Eddie Merrell hit two free throws and Combs buried a three with 1:33 to go. However, the Indians then went five of six from the foul line as McLeod hit a pair, and Leatherman three of four, putting them back up by 12 with under a minute remaining.

Both offenses went back and forth at times in the first half.

Leatherman scooped up a loose ball near the basket for a hoop to make it a 22-16 Wauseon lead with under three minutes left in the half. Mays and Rodriguez then alternated baskets, then Mays’ 3-pointer made it a 24-21 difference.

However, Jude Armstrong would score off a feed inside from Hines and a Leatherman triple bumped the margin back up in Wauseon’s favor. A layup by Combs made the halftime score 29-23.

Springfield did start the second half with a 11-0 run, taking a 34-29 lead. Rodriguez ended the spurt with a three-point play at the 4:28 mark of the third quarter.

Wauseon went up for good at 38-36 on a Leatherman triple at the 1:47 mark, and Rodriguez added a steal and score before the end of the quarter.

A three for McLeod 33 seconds into the fourth put the Indians up seven before the Devils made their final comeback effort that came up short.

Wauseon next visits Delta on Friday in a matchup between two teams with 3-1 records in the league.

“We’re gonna head over to Delta on Friday night and they’re probably gonna be 15-2,” said Burt on facing the Panthers. “And the way they play their zone, there’s a reason they’re 15-2. They play their zone, I say zone it’s ‘zones.’ There is multiple looks that they give you and they just fly around. We’re gonna have to be ready to attack. In my opinion, one of the better zones in our area.”

Landon Hines with a bucket inside for Wauseon Saturday night in a win at Springfield. They defeated the Blue Devils on their home floor, 59-50. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Hines-scores-against-Springfield.jpg Landon Hines with a bucket inside for Wauseon Saturday night in a win at Springfield. They defeated the Blue Devils on their home floor, 59-50. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Elijah McLeod handles the basketball Saturday versus Springfield. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_McLeod-handles.jpg Wauseon’s Elijah McLeod handles the basketball Saturday versus Springfield. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon scores inside during Saturday night’s game at Springfield. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Rodriguez-hoop-v.-Spring.jpg Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon scores inside during Saturday night’s game at Springfield. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.