Wauseon handles Delta on the mat

Wauseon lost only one match outright as they rolled to a 48-9 victory at home over Delta Thursday in wrestling.

The only two blips for the Indians were at 113 pounds where Delta’s Tyler Barnes won 4-2 over over Zavian LaFountain, and at heavyweight as the Panthers’ Brady Smith won by forfeit.

“Really proud of our kids tonight,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “We came out firing from the first whistle. Delta has a good team, but our guys really showed up tonight. We’re starting to hit a good stride right now.”

Winning by pin for the Indians were Manny Gante at 144 pounds and Austin Kovar at 190 pounds. Zaden Torres (132), Antonio Torres (138), Bailey Nagel (150), Kale Waxler (157) and Justin Duncan (215) won by decision for Wauseon.

Adding major decision victories for the Indians were Joseph Lugabihl (106), Larry Moreno (120), Collin Twigg (126) and Chance Snow (175). Also, Zaidan Kessler earned a technical fall victory in 5:04 over Cass Chiesa in the 165-pound match.

The Wauseon team is starting to mold into form for the stretch run of the season. They will look to carry on the success they’ve had in recent weeks.

“We’re having really good practices and those practices are translating into match situations. We have some important events coming up with the State Duals qualifying event coming up in about a week, so we need to continue that high level of training,” said Ritter.

The Indians were back in action Saturday where they hosted Toledo St. Francis and won the dual by a score of 64-6.

Wauseon will be hosting one of the Division II districts that will serve as a qualifying round for the upcoming OHSWCA State Dual Tournament this Saturday. Napoleon faces Sandusky Perkins in one semifinal and Wauseon takes on Benedictine in the other semifinal.

Panthers third at Thunderbird Invitational

LIMA — Delta competed at the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational Saturday, finishing third overall out of 42 teams. Swanton was also there and took 21st.

Their best finish came from Tyler Barnes who was runner-up at 113 pounds. Barnes received a double bye, pinned both Parker Will of Delphos St. John’s and Brayden Orick of Carlisle, and won 4-0 over Sulaiman Muhammed of Dayton Northridge in the semifinal.

But, in the championship match, he lost 7-2 against Eli Campbell of Legacy Christian Academy.

Evan Hanefeld (126) and Luke Schlatter (215) added fourth place finishes for the Panthers.

After a bye, Hanefeld pinned Austin McMichael of Spencerville, Aiden Cordy of Woodmore, won 11-2 over Owen Kasza of Otsego but he fell by pin to Dillon Campbell of Legacy Christian Academy in the semifinal.

Hanefeld bounced back with a pin of Kyan Hendricks of Greeneview in the consolation semifinall; however, he came up short in the third place match.

Schlatter dropped his second match of the day to drop into the consolation bracket. However, he won by pin in his next five matches to reach the 215-pound third place match. He was pinned by Will Fox of Coldwater to finish fourth.

Other placers for Delta were Anthony Hernandez (120), Landon Lintermoot (132), and Holden Barnes (157) who each finished seventh.

Swanton’s highest finisher was Evan Smigelski who took fifth at heavyweight. Smigelski claimed fifth with a 3-1 tie breaker over Brayden Kidd of Applecreek Waynedale.

Gabe Stevens (106) added a sixth place finish for the Bulldogs while Michael Holtsberry (157) placed eighth.

Wauseon’s Austin Kovar, top, tries to turn over Grant Canski of Delta in the 190-pound match Thursday in wrestling action in Wauseon. Kovar ended up pinning Canski in 2:22. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Kovar-in-control-v.-Cansky.jpg Wauseon’s Austin Kovar, top, tries to turn over Grant Canski of Delta in the 190-pound match Thursday in wrestling action in Wauseon. Kovar ended up pinning Canski in 2:22. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Chance Snow of Wauseon, right, grabs hold of Connor Sintobin of Delta at 175 pounds. The Indians defeated the Panthers in the dual, 48-9. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Snow-v.-Sintobin.jpg Chance Snow of Wauseon, right, grabs hold of Connor Sintobin of Delta at 175 pounds. The Indians defeated the Panthers in the dual, 48-9. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest