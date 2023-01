ADRIAN, Mich. — The Wauseon boys bowling team earned a 2,313-2,208 win against Evergreen in a match played at Lenawee Recreation Center Monday afternoon. There was no girls match.

The Indians were led by Ryan Marks who rolled a 441 series total and Parker Black who finished with a 423. Kage Little added a 333 and Isaiah Luce 324.

Michael Laver paced Evergreen with a 451 series. Mitchell Gillen was next with a 321, and Thomas Baker added a 310.

