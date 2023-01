DESHLER — Delta split a bowling match on the road with Patrick Henry Tuesday. The Panther boys defeated the Patriots 2,342-2,225, while lost by a 1,866-1,711 margin.

For the Delta boys, their top three were Konrad Hawkins with a 448 series, Brody Waugh a 436, and Dylan Stricker 405.

Seth Hathaway paced PH with a 419 series.

The Delta girls got a 356 series from Ciarra Flickinger, Lexi Brown rolled a 341, and Olivia Tipton 237.

The Patriots best was Rachel Breece with a 335 series.