STRYKER — Archbold came up short, 51-45, in a non-league boys basketball game at Stryker Tuesday night.

The Blue Streaks have lost four in a row, falling to 8-8 on the season.

Cade Brenner paced the Streaks with 19 points. Jayden Seiler added 10 and Evan Wendt nine.

For Stryker, Daniel Donovan also had 19 points, Elijah Juillard 11 and Michael Donovan nine.

Archbold next hosts Evergreen (7-7) in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League tilt Friday night.

