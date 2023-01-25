District tournament matchups set for state duals

Archbold and Wauseon will serve as district host sites for the 2023 Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association State Dual Tournament. The district tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In a Division II district at Wauseon, Napoleon will face Sandusky Perkins in one semifinal while host Wauseon takes on Benedictine in the other semifinal.

At Archbold in Division III, Archbold faces the winner of Genoa and Liberty-Benton. The other semifinal has Monroeville taking on Oak Harbor.

The team that gets out of the district — by winning two matches — advances to the State Dual Tournament held Saturday, Feb. 11. The Division II state tournament will be at New Lexington High School and the Division III state tournament is at Versailles High School.