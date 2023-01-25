Evergreen rolls Fayette, 55-18

Evergreen used lengthy scoring runs in each of the first three quarters, and ran away with a 55-18 victory over Fayette Tuesday night in girls basketball.

The Vikings are now 11-6 on the season.

“We got the fast start we wanted and then we continued to expand through the game,” Viking coach Brittaney Cymbolin said. “Our defense was pretty good, we hit shots in our offense and we rebounded pretty well too.”

Evergreen opened the first quarter with a 12-0 burst paced by a pair of Addie Ricker baseline jumpers and a left-corner triple from the 5’9” sophomore.

Macy Chamberlin accounted for the other scores with a pair of stickbacks, one of which turned into a three-point play, before Erika Fetterman put the Eagles on the board with a bucket versus the press.

Evergreen forced eight Fayette turnovers in the period, the last leading to a Kennedy Emmitt bucket with nine seconds left to push the Vikes lead to 20-6.

The Vikings didn’t stop there as they rang up the first 10 of the second.

Lucy Serna and Chamberlin got hoops off steals, then Ricker and Serna had putbacks to expand the margin to 30-6 when Nevaeh Powers stopped that explosion with a floater.

After taking a 34-11 advantage into the locker room, Evergreen scored the first 17 of the third to institute the running clock rule.

Emmitt began this spurt with a hoop off a Serna steal, followed by fast break baskets by Chamberlina and Brooke Sintobin, with Brookelyn Gleckler ending the blast with a triple to make it 51-11.

Ricker led the Vikings with 14 points, while Chamberlin added 13.

Evergreen shot 21-57 from the floor and had 10 turnovers.

Fayette was 7-41 from the floor and committed 18 turnovers.

Lucy Serna of Evergreen drives towards the hoop while being defended by Fayette’s Demi Storrs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Serna-v.-Storrs.jpg Lucy Serna of Evergreen drives towards the hoop while being defended by Fayette’s Demi Storrs. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evergreen’s Macy Chamberlin scores off a steal Tuesday versus Fayette in non-league girls basketball. Chamberlin finished with 13 points in the 55-18 win for the Vikings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Chamberlin-layup.jpg Evergreen’s Macy Chamberlin scores off a steal Tuesday versus Fayette in non-league girls basketball. Chamberlin finished with 13 points in the 55-18 win for the Vikings. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest