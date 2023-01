Archbold suffered a 63-42 home loss to Defiance Tuesday night in boys basketball.

At the forefront for the visiting Bulldogs were Bradyn Shaw with 25 points and Cayden Zachrich who notched 15.

Jayden Seiler paced the Blue Streaks with 15 points. Cade Brenner added 10 points.

Archbold (8-5) is at Delta Friday and Toledo Christian on Saturday.