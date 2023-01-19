OHSAA to support Esports Ohio State Tournament

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a partnership with nonprofit organization Esports Ohio and to support and promote its annual state tournament in May. There are currently 250 schools that have teams affiliated with Esports Ohio.

Esports Ohio was created by teachers to enhance the fast-growing participation in electronic game competitions so it serves as a positive developmental option for students and to be a part of a school team. More information about Esports Ohio can be found at: https://www.esportsohio.org/

“Participation in Esports is growing very rapidly and Esports Ohio has been a big part of making it an educational and competitive opportunity for students,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “The opportunity for these students to be a part of a team and represent their school is very exciting. We are excited to work with an Ohio-based organization that is made up of teachers and school people.”

The Esports Ohio state tournament is scheduled for May 20-21 at the University of Akron. The trophies will be the same style as what the OHSAA uses for its 28 sanctioned sports.

“We are excited to partner with OHSAA, which will allow us to continue to provide more opportunities to students,” said Jacob Gebers, Technology Director for Napoleon Area Schools and president of the Esports Ohio Board of Directors. “Esports Ohio and the OHSAA both share a common goal to enrich interscholastic opportunities for students. At our core, similar to OHSAA, Esports Ohio believes that participation in extracurriculars helps enhance a student’s school experience and teaches lifelong lessons of accountability, hard work and teamwork. With this partnership we will be able to open more doors for more students to compete free of charge in our growing league.”

The Esports Ohio season begins in the fall and continues with a seven-week regular-season from the end of January to the middle of March. The regional tournament is May 6-7.