Wauseon swimming tops Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green

The Wauseon boys and girls swim and dive teams were victorious at a home tri-meet with Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green Tuesday.

The boys bested Anthony Wayne 86-73 and Bowling Green 84-73. The girls won 96-75 versus Anthony Wayne and also 93-75 over Bowling Green.

At the forefront for the Wauseon boys was Xander Ankney who placed first in both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle races.

Other first place finishers for the Indians were Austyn Schweinhagen in diving, Miles Kuntz in the 500-yard freestyle, and Aidan Pena in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Taking second were Beau Reeder in the 50-yard freestyle and Masyn Buherer in the 100-yard butterfly.

On the girls side, Wauseon’s Reese Ankney and Grace Rhoades each won multiple events. Ankney won both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle races, while Rhoades claimed victory in the 200 IM and 100-yard butterfly.

Also for the Wauseon girls, Natalie Kuntz was first in the 100-yard breaststroke and runner-up in the 200 IM. Ella Rhoades was runner-up in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle races for Wauseon.

Other second place finishers for the Indians were Emilie Wasnich in the 50-yard freestyle and Ashley Fisher in the 100-yard backstroke.

Both Wauseon 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay teams, boys and girls, finished first.

Wauseon is at Sandusky Perkins on Saturday morning for a meet.

Boys events (Wauseon results)

200 freestyle- 1. Ankney, 1:56.93.

200 IM- 3. Pena, 2:24.86.

50 freestyle- 2. Reeder, 24.22.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen, 148.9.

100 butterfly- 2. Buherer, 1:11.4.

100 freestyle- 1. Ankney, 51.38.

500 freestyle- 1. Kuntz, 5:33.32.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 1:38.49.

100 backstroke- 3. Colon, 1:11.78.

100 breaststroke- 1. Pena, 1:11.41.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 3:41.58.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon, 2:06.25.

200 freestyle- 1. Ankney, 2:06.38; 2. Ella Rhoades, 2:11.54.

200 IM- 1. Grace Rhoades, 2:25.81; 2. Kuntz, 2:31.28.

50 freestyle- 2. Wasnich, 28.38.

Diving- 3. DiSanti, 148.7.

100 butterfly- 1. Grace Rhoades, 1:06.7.

100 freestyle- 2. Ella Rhoades, 1:00.05.

500 freestyle- 1. Ankney, 5:34.63.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 1:50.27.

100 backstroke- 2. Fisher, 1:13.86.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz, 1:16.61.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 4:03.65.

Wauseon’s Alyssa DiSanti is airborne during a dive during Tuesday’s tri-meet with Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green. DiSanti finished third with a score of 148.7. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_DiSanti-mid-dive.jpg Wauseon’s Alyssa DiSanti is airborne during a dive during Tuesday’s tri-meet with Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green. DiSanti finished third with a score of 148.7. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ella Rhoades of Wauseon swims in the 200-yard freestyle during Tuesday’s tri-meet. She finished second in the race with a time of 2:11.54. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_E.-Rhoades-in-100-free.jpg Ella Rhoades of Wauseon swims in the 200-yard freestyle during Tuesday’s tri-meet. She finished second in the race with a time of 2:11.54. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Masyn Buherer of Wauseon competes in the 100-yard butterfly Tuesday. He placed second in the race with a time of 1:11.4. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Buherer-in-100-butterfly.jpg Masyn Buherer of Wauseon competes in the 100-yard butterfly Tuesday. He placed second in the race with a time of 1:11.4. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Aidan Pena of Wauseon swims in the 200 IM. He was third in that race, but later took first in the 100-yard breaststroke. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Pena-takes-3rd.jpg Aidan Pena of Wauseon swims in the 200 IM. He was third in that race, but later took first in the 100-yard breaststroke. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest