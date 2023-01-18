Wauseon swimming tops Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green

The Wauseon boys and girls swim and dive teams were victorious at a home tri-meet with Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green Tuesday.
The boys bested Anthony Wayne 86-73 and Bowling Green 84-73. The girls won 96-75 versus Anthony Wayne and also 93-75 over Bowling Green.
At the forefront for the Wauseon boys was Xander Ankney who placed first in both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle races.
Other first place finishers for the Indians were Austyn Schweinhagen in diving, Miles Kuntz in the 500-yard freestyle, and Aidan Pena in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Taking second were Beau Reeder in the 50-yard freestyle and Masyn Buherer in the 100-yard butterfly.
On the girls side, Wauseon’s Reese Ankney and Grace Rhoades each won multiple events. Ankney won both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle races, while Rhoades claimed victory in the 200 IM and 100-yard butterfly.
Also for the Wauseon girls, Natalie Kuntz was first in the 100-yard breaststroke and runner-up in the 200 IM. Ella Rhoades was runner-up in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle races for Wauseon.
Other second place finishers for the Indians were Emilie Wasnich in the 50-yard freestyle and Ashley Fisher in the 100-yard backstroke.
Both Wauseon 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay teams, boys and girls, finished first.
Wauseon is at Sandusky Perkins on Saturday morning for a meet.
Boys events (Wauseon results)
200 freestyle- 1. Ankney, 1:56.93.
200 IM- 3. Pena, 2:24.86.
50 freestyle- 2. Reeder, 24.22.
Diving- 1. Schweinhagen, 148.9.
100 butterfly- 2. Buherer, 1:11.4.
100 freestyle- 1. Ankney, 51.38.
500 freestyle- 1. Kuntz, 5:33.32.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 1:38.49.
100 backstroke- 3. Colon, 1:11.78.
100 breaststroke- 1. Pena, 1:11.41.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 3:41.58.
Girls events
200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon, 2:06.25.
200 freestyle- 1. Ankney, 2:06.38; 2. Ella Rhoades, 2:11.54.
200 IM- 1. Grace Rhoades, 2:25.81; 2. Kuntz, 2:31.28.
50 freestyle- 2. Wasnich, 28.38.
Diving- 3. DiSanti, 148.7.
100 butterfly- 1. Grace Rhoades, 1:06.7.
100 freestyle- 2. Ella Rhoades, 1:00.05.
500 freestyle- 1. Ankney, 5:34.63.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 1:50.27.
100 backstroke- 2. Fisher, 1:13.86.
100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz, 1:16.61.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 4:03.65.