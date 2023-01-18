Swanton stops Fayette

Swanton outscored Fayette 22-8 in the fourth quarter to put a bow on their 67-38 victory Tuesday in a non-league boys basketball game in Swanton.

The Bulldogs took control following Xander Dunnett’s 3-pointer for Fayette which made it a 46-33 margin at the 6:57 mark.

Swanton’s Luc Borojevich scored on an inside move 16 seconds later, then the next Bulldog possession resulted in 1 of 2 free throws by Cole Mitchey, to which Drew Smigelski was there for the putback on Mitchey’s miss for a 51-33 lead.

The Dogs keps pouring it on as Borojevich knocked down a 3-pointer, Charlie Wood scored inside, and 1 of 2 at the foul line by Smigelski bumped the difference to 24 (57-33) with only 3:40 remaining.

Fayette held a narrow 8-7 lead in the opening quarter thanks to consecutive triples hit by Skylar Lester and Dunnett. However, Mitchey countered at the other end for Swanton and the Dogs never trailed again.

The home team went on a 6-0 run after that when Wood hit two at the line and also scored off a steal, with a Borojevich steal and score in betweeen, making it 15-8 after one.

Swanton ballooned a five-point margin to double digits thanks to a 10-0 run in the middle stage of the second period.

Mitchey scored in the paint, Borojevich converted off a steal, Mitchey on a drive to the hoop and then he added two free throws, and a pair of free throws for Smigelski put them up 28-13 with 2:30 left in the half.

The Dogs took that momentum into the half when with just two seconds remaining, Borojevich nailed a left-wing triple for a 33-17 Swanton lead at the break.

The two squads played an almost even third quarter, with the visiting Eagles outscoring the Dogs 13-12 in the frame.

Borojevich finished with a game-high 23 points to lead Swanton (11-2). Mitchey chipped in 13 points and Wood nine.

For Fayette (6-8), Lester finished with 15 while Dunnett added nine.

The Eagles visit Pettisville Friday before a home matchup with Hicksville on Saturday.

Swanton remains home this weekend as they host Liberty Center Friday in NWOAL action, then Genoa on Saturday.

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey scores the first basket of the game Tuesday in a non-league contest with Fayette. Mitchey had 13 points and was the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Mitchey-scoring-v.-Fayette.jpg Swanton’s Cole Mitchey scores the first basket of the game Tuesday in a non-league contest with Fayette. Mitchey had 13 points and was the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kaden Frenn with a hoop inside for Fayette in the game at Swanton Tuesday night. The Eagles fell to the Bulldogs by a final score of 67-38. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Frenn-bucket-v.-Swanton.jpg Kaden Frenn with a hoop inside for Fayette in the game at Swanton Tuesday night. The Eagles fell to the Bulldogs by a final score of 67-38. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Charlie Wood of Swanton puts one in the hoop during Tuesday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2023/01/web1_Wood-bucket.jpg Charlie Wood of Swanton puts one in the hoop during Tuesday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Strong fourth quarter seals Bulldog win

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

