Archbold outlasted Liberty Center 51-44 at home in NWOAL boys basketball Friday night.

The win put the Blue Streaks at 8-4 overall and 2-0 in the league.

Cade Brenner finished with a game-high 23 points for Archbold. Stephen Diller added nine points and Jayden Seiler eight.

Landon Bockelman paced LC with 10 points.

Archbold hosts Defiance Tuesday night.