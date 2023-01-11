Indians strike down Bulldogs

Wauseon visited Swanton in bowling Monday afternoon, winning both the boys and girls matches.

In the boys contest, the Indians bested the Bulldogs 2,287-1,447. The Wauseon girls defeated Swanton by a 2,030-1,091 final.

The Wauseon boys were led by Kane Panico with a 410 series total. Ryan Marks added a 401 series, Parker Black 324 and Kage Little 321.

For Swanton, Scott Lafferty-Reside posted a 339 series.

At the forefront for the Wauseon girls was Kymberlee Yocom with a 395 series. Natalie Stevens added a 364 series for the Indians.

