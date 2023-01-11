Posted on by

Indians strike down Bulldogs


Wauseon visited Swanton in bowling Monday afternoon, winning both the boys and girls matches.

In the boys contest, the Indians bested the Bulldogs 2,287-1,447. The Wauseon girls defeated Swanton by a 2,030-1,091 final.

The Wauseon boys were led by Kane Panico with a 410 series total. Ryan Marks added a 401 series, Parker Black 324 and Kage Little 321.

For Swanton, Scott Lafferty-Reside posted a 339 series.

At the forefront for the Wauseon girls was Kymberlee Yocom with a 395 series. Natalie Stevens added a 364 series for the Indians.

