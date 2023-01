STRYKER — Archbold girls basketball visited Stryker Tuesday night where they were beaten by the Panthers 45-32.

Stryker’s Sage Woolace finished with a game-high 25 points and she also grabbed seven rebounds. Lexi Wickerham added 14 points to the Panther effort.

Leah McQuade led the Blue Streaks with 10 points and four rebounds.

Archbold (7-6) is at Liberty Center Thursday in league play, followed by a home date with Springfield on Saturday.

