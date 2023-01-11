Cardinal Stritch outlasts Vikings, 58-51

Evergreen took on the city of Toledo and probably points beyond in Cardinal Stritch Catholic Tuesday night in boys basketball, fought back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit only to fall in the last two minutes, 58-51.

Owen Yost’s two early buckets, including one of his four triples on the night, put Stritch up 7-4 with 4:20 left in the first.

The Vikes battled back on a 9-0 run as Eli Keifer found Riley Dunbar twice inside and Tyson Woodring cutting to the rim, then Drew Gillen capped the burst with a putback giving the Vikings a 13-7 lead.

After taking a 15-12 lead into the second, two straight Christian Burton layups put the Cardinals up 16-15, and two more from Breon Hicks made it 20-17.

Keifer regained a one-point Viking lead when he knocked home 2-3 from the line with 4:41 left, beginning no less than eight lead changes the rest of the half, ending with Keifer’s deep triple that left the Vikings on top 32-31 going into the locker room.

However, Evergreen went stone cold in the third, Gillen scoring the only hoops on yet another stickback, while Yost drilled a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper to push the Cardinals up 42-35.

That lead grew to 47-37 with 6:39 to go when Yost hit his last triple and that signaled the beginning of a three minute Evergreen burst that got the Vikings back in the game.

It started simply enough with Woodring hitting two from the foul line.

Then three straight forced turnovers led to a Gillen layup and two Keifer jumpers and one more steal, this one by Woodring, led to the junior lefty hitting two more from the stripe that brought the Vikings even at 47-47 with 3:25 left.

Burton scored to regain a Stritch lead but Dunbar scored in tight to make it even again.

However, Kam Hughes’ layup off a loose ball gave the visitors the lead back for good. Hicks added another to push the margin to six before Dunbar drove the key for a slam.

However, Burton’s free toss and Hicks’ last score of his game-high 23 closed the door for good.

Yost added 16 for Toledo.

Dunbar led four Vikings in double figures with 14 points and added nine rebounds. Keifer had 13, Woodring 10, and Gillen a double-double with 10 points and 15 boards.

Cardinal Stritch is now 10-1 while the Vikings fell to 7-4.

Evergreen’s four-game win streak snapped