Archbold boys basketball grabs a pair of wins

BRYAN — Archbold traveled to Bryan Thursday to begin the NWOAL boys basketball slate, and came away with a 43-40 victory.

The Blue Streaks’ Cade Brenner paced all scorers with 20 points. Sonny Phillips added 10 points and Jayden Seiler eight.

Bryan’s Sam Herold finished with 14 points.

Archbold stayed hot as they routed Hicksville at home 63-45 on Saturday. They had four in double figures as Seiler finished with 13 points, Chase Miller scored 11, while Phillips and Brenner added 10 apiece.

Archbold (7-4, 1-0 NWOAL) resumes NWOAL play this Friday when they host Liberty Center.

