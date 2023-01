LIBERTY CENTER — The Wauseon boys basketball team opened up the Northwest Ohio Athletic League portion of their schedule Thursday night with a 50-46 win at Liberty Center.

Landon Hines paced the Indians with 14 points, Tyson Rodriguez added 10 and Elijah McLeod nine.

Landon Kruse scored 13 and Colton Chambers 11 for the home Tigers.

The Indians did fall 61-38 in non-league action at Defiance Saturday.

Wauseon (7-5, 1-0 NWOAL) hosts Swanton this Friday and Sylvania Northview on Saturday.

