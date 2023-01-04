Cold shooting dooms Bulldogs in loss to Ottawa Hills

Swanton turned the ball over less and won the rebounding battle, however the Bulldogs went a frigid 9-52 from the field and dropped a 34-22 decision to visiting Ottawa Hills.

The best scoring output of the game came in the first quarter.

Emma Crow’s two baskets, including a top of the key triple offset Liz Lathrop’s seven first quarter points to keep the Bulldogs even at 10-10 late in the period.

However Lathrop’s bucket off a turnover with 10 seconds on the clock pushed the Bears up a pair.

Both teams were like an ice machine in the second.

Ottawa Hills went 1-9 from the floor, only to be outdone by the Bulldogs’ 1-15 as the Bears maintained their two point margin at the half.

The Bears went up by four three different times in the third but the Bulldogs’ Olivia Gowing twice chopped the deficit.

Her runner at the 4:43 mark brought Swanton within a deuce, then her left wing triple with 2:42 to go made it 18-17.

Baskets by Lathrop and Lily Berenzweig pushed the lead to 22-18 after three.

Peighton Manning’s score off an out of bounds play with 5:05 left in the contest kept Swanton within two possessions but the Bulldogs didn’t score again until there were 46 seconds left in the game.

Ella Berenzweig got a putback, Annie Bazzoli drained a three-pointer and Lathrop scored on a fast break against the press to blow the game open.

Ottawa Hills went 15-37 for the night, including 5-8 in the fourth quarter.

Swanton had 16 turnovers while the Bears had a whopping 22.

Lathrop was the only player to reach double figures with 11.

Dogs fall in tourney final

Leipsic shot just 28 percent from the field for the game, however, six of their makes were triples, as the Vikings pushed past Swanton 32-24 in the girls basketball title game of the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic Friday.

Swanton actually took an 8-4 first quarter lead paced by Alaina Pelland and Emma Crow 3-pointers.

The Vikings came back in the second on a 12-2 run, all 12 points coming from outside the arc, to take a 16-10 lead.

Kyrsten Martinez laced two of those long range bombs while Ava Henry and Whitney Langhals also each hit from deep.

Peighton Manning threw in a three-ball along with a putback, and Pelland’s high arcer from the left of the top of the key with 12 ticks left knotted the game at half at 18-all.

Martinez hit back-to-back triples to expand a one-point Leipsic lead in the third, going ahead 26-19 and the Vikings never led by less than five after that.

Martinez’ 12 points led a balanced Leipsic attack.

The Vikings were 12-43 from the floor but committed just 13 turnovers compared to Swanton’s 20.

Pelland’s 13 points led the Bulldogs who were 9-34 from the field.

Swanton hosts Patrick Henry Friday night in league play.