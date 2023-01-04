Efficient Bulldogs nip Maumee in overtime, 49-45

Swanton was guilty of a mere four turnovers all night, and that efficiency with the basketball overcame a cold-shooting first half, as the Bulldogs beat Maumee, 49-45, in overtime to win the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament Friday.

Swanton is now 9-0 on the season.

Maumee shot 9-16 in the first half compared to the Bulldogs’ 6-16 to take a 21-17 lead at intermission.

“We were a lot better defensively than we were offensively,” Bulldog coach Bruce Smith said after. “When you go like 2-10 from behind the arc and 3-8 from the free throw line in the first half, you got to count your blessings.

“I knew we would shoot it a little better in the second half. We still have a lot of things to clean up but that’s a quality team we beat and we are really happy.”

Jaden Walker led the Panthers with six first half points and Jayvon Hutchinson added five.

However, the Panthers lost the ball four times in the second quarter, mostly on errant passes, a trend that continued into the third.

That’s when Swanton took advantage, going a much better 6-11 from the floor with senior guard Luc Borojevich leading the way.

The Bulldog guard scored nine third quarter points, Hayden Callicotte added a three-point play and Kayden Davis had a steal and score jam to turn the four-point halftime deficit into a 33-30 lead.

Maumee regained a 38-36 lead with 1:48 left on Kyle Arndt’s stop-and-go drive but Drew Smigelski muscled in a third-chance rebound 33 seconds later to even up the score and Borojevich’s steal and hoop at 1:02 put the Bulldogs up 40-38.

Hutchinson got ahead of the pack just four seconds later to tie the game and two Bulldog attempts went awry late to force an extra session.

Caden Brown’s triple put Maumee up at the 3:25 mark but Borojevich nailed a left-wing three-ball with 52 seconds left to restore a 45-43 lead.

Borojevich and Cole Mitchey each hit 2-2 from the foul line in the last 17 seconds to keep Maumee at a two possession distance.

Borojevich tallied nearly half of the Bulldogs total with 23 points. Walker had 13 for Maumee while Hutchinson had 11.

Maumee had 14 turnovers compared to the Bulldogs’ minimal earlier mentioned total.

The Panthers, from the Northern Lakes League, are now 4-6 on the year.