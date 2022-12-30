Blackbirds pound Eagles in non-league tilt

Pettisville pummeled Fayette on the road 49-19 in a non-league girls basketball matchup Thursday.

The Blackbirds outrebounded the Eagles 25-21, and also forced 27 turnovers while committing just 11 of their own.

Pettisville’s Leah Beck notched a game-high 16 points. Teammate Olivia Miller chipped in with 10.

Nevaeh Powers paced Fayette with nine points.

Pettisville (6-5) next plays host to Holgate next Thursday and Montpelier on Saturday. Fayette (1-9) welcomes in Morenci Tuesday night and Stryker on Thursday.