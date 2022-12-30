Knights of Columbus free throw contest slated for Jan. 22

On Sunday, January 22, 2023 St. Caspar Knights of Columbus will be hosting the local level competition of the Ohio State Knights of Columbus free throw contest.

The contest is open to all area boys and girls ages 9-14 (as of January 1, 2023).

The competition will take place in the St. Caspar Parish Life Center in Wauseon. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the contest at 1 p.m.

Those wanting to register may do so the day of the event and there is no entry fee.

For more information, please reach out to [email protected]