Wauseon girls sink Holgate in consolation finals

The score evened at 16 apiece between Wauseon and Holgate one minute into the second quarter of Thursday’s consolation finals at the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic tournament.

But the Indians, who nearly rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes against Patrick Henry — the eventual tournament champion — in the game two days earlier, tripled up Holgate in a powerful run across the last six minutes of the half and scored a 59-38 win at Napoleon High School.

Wauseon buried four 3-pointers in the 18-6 stretch, added nearly a half-dozen offensive rebounds and forced the Tigers into some foul trouble as Hayley Meyer found her rhythm in the paint.

“I think we got some turnovers and we actually made some inside shots,” said Wauseon coach Dan Seiler. “I think Hayley had a nice little run there and then we were able to get a couple girls off the bench to score for us and that really helped us. The game’s a lot easier when the shots go in.”

Wauseon improved to 6-5 overall, while Holgate dropped to 5-5.

Wauseon’s Aizlynn Coronado, a 5-foot freshman who was named the tournament’s Moe Brubaker Miss Hustle, opened the run with a triple atop the arc with 6:04 remaining in the half to take a 19-16 lead.

Meyer followed a Holgate turnover with a layup from the post and gave the Indians a 23-18 lead with a pair of free throws. Sophie Rupp knocked down a three, and after Holgate missed a pair of layups, Meyer scored a putback for a 10-point lead.

Rupp and Marin Leatherman each added a three in the final 1:40 of the half to take a 34-22 lead into the break.

“It was nice to see them go in. When you can hit outside shots it opens up the game and makes things a lot different,” Seiler said. “We were just lucky enough to hit them, but we still, again, missed too many layups and too many free throws in that first half.”

Wauseon missed four layups in the opening period, but was 7 of 9 from the foul line in the game, including a 6-of-7 effort from Meyer.

Holgate led for much of the opening frame, as Olivia Blaker, who led the Tigers with eight points, scored the first three points of the game on a first-minute triple to knot the score at 3-all.

Miriam Bower and Madison Clark, two of Holgate’s three tallest players, each scored on putbacks, while Lexa Schuller sank a floater for a three-point lead and then knocked down a deep deuce to tie the game at 14.

However, Clark, Bower and Schuller each picked up their second fouls later in the first half, which helped prompt Wauseon’s burst.

“We got in foul trouble. We had three girls with two fouls, which really took us out of what we wanted to do defensively in the press. And in the half court we had to go to a zone to protect girls,” said Holgate coach Scott Giesige. “We got down 10 at half and that was the game. It’s the details, we can’t get in that foul trouble.

“And they did speed us up and they made some shots.”

The Indians benefited from some much-needed outside shooting off their bench, but Meyer and Coronado settled Wauseon into the game.

The duo combined to score Wauseon’s first 23 points and tallied 25 of its 34 first-half points. Meyer, who was voted to the all-tournament team, finished with a game-high 18 points and led the tournament with 35 points across the two games. Coronado scored 13 points Thursday and 27 for the tournament.

“They played a really nice game tonight,” Seiler said. “Hayley got into a little bit of foul trouble in that first half, but we were able to get her out and had some girls come in off the bench and really gave us some nice minutes.”

While battling some foul trouble and a double-digit deficit as a result, Holgate turned the ball over 20 times in the loss.

Next week, Wauseon has a non-league game at Defiance Tuesday and hosts Liberty Center on Friday.

Wauseon's Mackenzie Stasa looks to pass the ball as a Holgate defender crowds her Thursday in the consolation final of the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic at Napoleon. The Indians bounced back from a 47-45 loss to Patrick Henry in the tournament opener by beating the Tigers 59-38. Aizlynn Coronado up for a layup for Wauseon versus Holgate Thursday in the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic consolation final. She scored 27 points in the tournament overall.