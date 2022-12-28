Wauseon falls short to Patrick Henry

NAPOLEON — Patrick Henry took a 10-point lead over Wauseon with less than two minutes remaining and led by seven as the clock ticked below one minute in the opening game of the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament Tuesday.

But Wauseon held the Patriots scoreless in the final 110 seconds, buried a 3-pointer to come within two points with 13 seconds remaining and stole the ensuing PH inbound pass to set up a key final possession.

PH forced a miss on the potential game-winning 3-pointer and the follow-up shot after an offensive rebound came after the final buzzer sounded as the Pats held on for a 47-45 win over Wauseon at Napoleon High School.

“It was our defense,” said PH coach Justin Sonnenberg. “Our offense was struggling, we didn’t make good decisions, we were impatient at the end trying to force stuff when we just needed to make them foul us. But we’re a young team, we’ll learn from it. And we could rely on our defense.”

Patrick Henry improved to 6-2 overall and will take on Napoleon, a winner over Holgate in the other semifinal game Tuesday, in the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic championship game at 8 p.m. Thursday back at Napoleon High School. Wauseon dropped to 5-5 overall and will play Holgate in the consolation finals at 6 p.m. Thursday at NHS.

Carys Crossland’s transition layup with 1:51 to play capped a 7-1 run for PH, as it took a 47-37 lead. Ada Christman opened the run with a layup and Madison Prigge’s corner 3 bounced off the rim and fell through the net.

But Wauseon’s Sophia Rupp knocked down her own 3 to come within 47-40 and the Indians called a timeout after a PH turnover with 59.5 seconds left on the clock.

Hayley Meyer followed with a layup and Madison Strain hit a corner 3 to come within 47-45 with 13 seconds to play. Wauseon stole the inbound pass and called a timeout, but the following shot — a triple from the wing — rattled off the rim. Meyer’s putback went up after the horn.

“For us to get that shot that we did, it was open. Then we get the rebound and I thought we had another shot there, but it didn’t fall,” said Wauseon coach Dan Seiler. “… Both teams played hard and obviously somebody has to lose.”

Crossland led all scorers with 19 points, not scoring a point until her 10-point second quarter. Meyer paced Wauseon with 17 points and Aizlynn Coronado added 14 points.

Wauseon used a quick 5-0 first-quarter run to take a three-point lead, as Meyer made a shot out of the post and Coronado hit a corner 3. But PH began to grab some control of the game with a pair of runs before halftime.

PH used a 5-0 run in the middle of the second quarter to take a 16-13 lead, as Crossland buried a triple, and after a pair of turnovers on both sides, the Pats nabbed a steal and forced Meyer to the bench with her second foul. Christman followed with a layup for the three-point lead.

Patrick Henry added a 7-2 run late in the frame, turning a one-point deficit into a four-point lead at halftime.

Madison Prigge made a pair of free throws to open the run and Crossland made a putback through contact and knocked down the ensuing foul shot. Wauseon’s Mackenzie Stasa, who later fouled out with 3:55 to play, followed with a layup but Crossland answered with a layup of her own for a 23-19 lead.

The Indians created scoring opportunities throughout the first half, but trailed at the break due to inconsistent finishing around the rim and foul-shot struggles.

“We had to miss 15 layups and our free-throw shooting was atrocious,” Seiler said. “I think we played as good or better than what they did, it’s just we have to make shots. We’ve just been struggling with free throws and with layups all season — it’s all in their heads. We’re great shooters when there’s no lights on.”

Wauseon finished 9 of 18 from the foul line, but was 1 of 6 in the first half.

Crossland’s layup with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter gave PH a 32-25 lead and marked the start of a scoreless drought of more than four minutes for both teams.

Rupp split a pair of free throws with 1:03 left in the frame, but Crossland answered with a baseline jumper and Karysn Weber closed the quarter with a free throw for a 35-26 lead.

Coronado opened the fourth quarter with a 3 from the wing, but Crossland again had a response, hitting her own 3 from the wing. Christman added a putback layup later in the frame after Wauseon had trimmed the PH lead to just four points.

Each team had 16 turnovers, while Wauseon won the rebounding battle 34-31.

Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer puts up a shot versus Patrick Henry in an opening round game of the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic for the Indians Tuesday at Napoleon High School. They would fall to the Patriots by two, 47-45, and now faces Holgate in a consolation game Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Meyer-shot.jpg Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer puts up a shot versus Patrick Henry in an opening round game of the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic for the Indians Tuesday at Napoleon High School. They would fall to the Patriots by two, 47-45, and now faces Holgate in a consolation game Thursday. Brandon Shrider | AIM Media Midwest