Wauseon roughs up St. John’s on the mat

Wauseon wrestling earned a 52-20 win over St. John’s Jesuit in a home match on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Winning by pin for the Indians were Zavian LaFountain at 106 pounds, Mykale Schneider (120), Collin Twigg (126), Zaden Torres (132), Antonio Torres (138), Chance Snow (175) and Austin Kovar (190).

Other victories for the Indians were Joseph Lugabihl (113) with a 2-0 sudden victory versus Max Beck of St. John’s and Benicio Torres (144) by a 7-1 decision over Jackson Turner.

“Very pleased with our performance tonight after such a tough weekend at the Fricker’s tournament last weekend,” said head coach Mike Ritter after the win over St. John’s. “I really wish we would’ve been able to put the line-up we had tonight on the mat last weekend at Fricker’s. We were still missing a couple starters, but we had much better results tonight. We had a good week of practice and were able to put some things behind us.”

The Indians lost matches at 150 pounds, 165 pounds, 215 pounds, and by forfeit at heavyweight to the Titans.

Wauseon is currently competing at the Medina Invitational. Action began Wednesday morning and concludes on Thursday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Indian-logo-12.jpg