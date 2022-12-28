Indians stave off Rams

Wauseon snagged another non-league victory Tuesday night, putting away visiting Tinora by a final of 44-35 in boys basketball.

“I thought our defensive effort, especially in the first half, was outstanding. They’ve got some very good offensive players, and I thought we did a nice job of recognizing that and getting to shooters. Again, I think especially the first half, our offensive execution was very good. But we knew they were gonna make a run; they’re too good and talented offensively. I thought we made enough plays down the stretch to hang on,” said Wauseon coach Chad Burt after the game.

The Indians built a 15-5 lead after one quarter of play. They were led in the frame by Landon Hines, who scored eight of his team-high 13 points.

The Rams didn’t seem to have an answer for the Wauseon big man until after halftime.

“I thought we did a nice job of pounding him early on,” said Burt of Hines’ effect on the first half. “The second half they made some adjustments and we had some other guys step up and score which was nice to see. That’s gonna be the name of the game as the season progresses. I think we got a number of guys that can make plays and that’s something that hopefully continues for us.”

Two more hoops by Hines in response to a Tinora 3-pointer bumped the Wauseon lead to 19-8 at the 6:20 mark of the second quarter.

A Tyson Rodriguez layup on a nifty back cut, then Jack Leatherman’s lay-in gave the Indians a 15-point (23-8) edge with three minutes left in the half.

Tinora’s Aiden Rittenhouse hit a three to get them back on the board, but an Elijah McLeod drive and score for Wauseon made the halftime difference 25-11.

The Rams steadily chipped away at the Indian advantage in the third quarter, at one point getting within 10. But that was until Rodriguez came through in the clutch with a triple as the quarter horn sounded, putting the Indians ahead 35-22 at the start of the fourth.

Rodriguez and McLeod both finished with 12 points in the game.

“They made a nice run at us. It was sort of a desperation three but it went in. I thought it calmed us down a little bit. Yeah it was a big shot. Gave us just enough of a boost down the stretch,” said Burt.

Rodriguez hit another triple 1:05 into the fourth, then just less than a minute after that Trey Parsons cleaned up an air ball with a putback, extending the lead to 18 (40-22).

However, Wauseon could manage just one more point over the next five minutes plus, and the Rams were able to cut into the lead. The visitors got within 41-33 on a three-point play by Luke Harris with only 1:16 remaining.

Then McLeod and Rittenhouse exchanged baskets, keeping the difference at eight with 43 ticks left. Tinora could not garner enough possessions down the stretch to climb all the way back.

Harris finished with a game-high 19 points for the Rams (4-4), while Rittenhouse chipped in 10.

Wauseon improves to 6-3 on the year. They will visit Paulding Thursday night.

“I think we’re playing pretty good basketball,” said Burt on the state of his team at this point. “I think we’re recognizing the significance of the defensive end. Offensively it’s a work in progress but I think we’re getting better. Our schedule doesn’t get any lighter. We’ve got some very good teams coming down the road. We’re gonna have to play well for sure.”

