Wauseon and Archbold each had non-league boys basketball games Thursday, but suffered different fates.

The Indians earned a 59-52 win at Genoa, while the Blue Streaks were defeated at home by Ottawa-Glandorf, 74-40.

Wauseon moves to 5-3 on the season after the victory. They welcome in Tinora Tuesday night.

Archbold, now 4-3, travels to Eastwood on Tuesday and Pettisville next Friday.