Swanton all-time great wrestlers recognized

Former Swanton wrestlers, from left, Tony Carone, Xavier Taylor and Mimmo Lytle received their 100-win banners during a ceremony held Saturday, Dec. 17 when Swanton hosted Van Wert in a wrestling match. Lytle is the head wrestling coach at Van Wert. The banners will be hung in Swanton’s wrestling room.

