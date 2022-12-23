Swanton girls win big

Playing for the first time in 12 days, Swanton girls basketball knocked off the rust at home against a shorthanded Rossford team Thursday, defeating them by a final of 44-17 in a game held in Fisher Gymnasium.

The visiting Bulldogs were minus three of their normal starters.

“Obviously, they are down. (They have) some injuries (to) some key players,” said Swanton coach Eric Oakes. “I still thought we ran some stuff good. And we got good looks, we just didn’t knock a few of them down in the first half. I was happy. It’s been a long time since we played our last game.

“The freshmen that played towards the end did a lot of good things for us. Didn’t panic. Got out there and played what we want — defense. They did a nice job.”

“The kids that came out there, I thought they played really good and played hard. They’re just kind of, maybe not ready for the moment. Swanton did a great job, they’ve got a really good team and coach Oakes does a really good job with them. We knew we were gonna get a good game when we came in here,” said Rossford mentor Toby Ledesma.

Swanton led 15-3 after one quarter of play. Rossford did not get on the board until Haley Hogan split a pair of free throws at the 3:37 mark.

For the home Bulldogs, Emma Crow scored seven of the team’s first nine points, as they built a 9-0 cushion in the first quarter. Crow finished with a game-high 15 points.

“We put some pressure on them right out of the gate and got them to turn it over. Obviously, got a couple layups. And then I think she hit a three in rhythm there at one point, which always helps. Gets kind of everybody going,” said Oakes of the game’s start and Crow’s play.

A Peighton Manning jumper, 1 of 2 at the foul line each from Samantha Nelson and Miranda Yeager, and an Alaina Pelland 3-pointer put Swanton up 23-3 with 4:27 to go in the half. Hogan got Rossford back on the board with 1 of 2 free throws, then a Olivia Gowing putback closed the scoring in the half.

Six more points in the third quarter by Crow helped Swanton push the margin to 34-6. However, they did go cold after that, going nearly seven minutes without a point as the Rossford defense stiffened.

“That’s kind of what we want to see from those kids,” Ledesma said. “They’re getting put into positions that they haven’t been into before. And kind of asked to do some things that they never did. I think, like, after a while there they feel a little bit more comfortable doing it and they start to have a little bit of success. And that’s what we need for our program.”

Yeager added six points for Swanton. Rossford was led by Hogan with five points.

Swanton will host the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic next Thursday and Friday.

