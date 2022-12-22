Wauseon takes care of Delta in bowling

NAPOLEON — Wauseon bested Delta in bowling action at River City Bowl-A-Way Monday. In the boys match, the Indians were victorious 2,172-2,132, while the Wauseon girls won by a 2,438-1,604 final.

For the Wauseon boys, Kage Little notched a 396 series total, Ryan Marks a 350 series, and Parker Black 345. Delta’s Brody Waugh finished with a 387 series and Konrad Hawkins a 356.

Kymberlee Yocom led the Wauseon girls with a 428, Danielle Carr 395, and Rachel Carr 387.

Ciarra Flickinger paced Delta with a 319 series.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Indian-logo-9.jpg