Wauseon defeated by Napoleon in swim meet

Wauseon hosted Napoleon Tuesday in swimming and diving and were defeated by the Wildcats. Napoleon won the boys meet 109-56 over Wauseon, and their girls beat the Indians and also Archbold, 89-81-12.

For the Wauseon boys, Xander Ankney earned wins in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races. Austyn Schweinhagen was first in diving for the Indians, posting a score of 154.8.

On the girls side, Wauseon’s Reese Ankney won the 200-yard freestyle, Grace Rhoades the 200 IM, Ashley Fisher the 500-yard freestyle and Natalie Kuntz the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Indians also had winning relay teams in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobald finished first in the 50-yard freestyle ahead of Wauseon’s Ella Rhoades. Theobald then took first in the 100-yard freestyle over Reese Ankney.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Napoleon 89; 2. Wauseon 81; 3. Archbold 12.

Boys- 1. Napoleon 109; 2. Wauseon 56.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 3. Wauseon, 2:16.97.

200 freestyle- 3. Kuntz (W), 2:07.78.

200 IM- 4. Pena (W), 2:28.49.

50 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 23.43.

Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 154.8.

100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 53.13.

500 freestyle- 3. Kuntz (W), 5:43.42.

200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon, 1:55.2.

100 backstroke- 2. Buehrer (W), 1:22.51.

100 breaststroke- 2. Pena (W), 1:11.44.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon, 3:53.81.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon, 2:06.19.

200 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 2:06.38.

200 IM- 1. Grace Rhoades (W), 2:25.29.

50 freestyle- 1. Theobald (A), 27.02; 2. Ella Rhoades (W), 28.4.

Diving- 2. DiSanti (W), 164.55.

100 butterfly- 2. Grace Rhoades (W), 1:06.3.

100 freestyle- 1. Theobald (A), 56.98; 2. Ankney (W), 57.99.

500 freestyle- 1. Fisher (W), 5:44.67.

200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon, 1:55.2.

100 backstroke- 2. Fisher (W), 1:15.94.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:17.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 4:02.97.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Indian-logo-8.jpg