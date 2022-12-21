Wauseon defeated by Napoleon in swim meet

Wauseon hosted Napoleon Tuesday in swimming and diving and were defeated by the Wildcats. Napoleon won the boys meet 109-56 over Wauseon, and their girls beat the Indians and also Archbold, 89-81-12.
For the Wauseon boys, Xander Ankney earned wins in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races. Austyn Schweinhagen was first in diving for the Indians, posting a score of 154.8.
On the girls side, Wauseon’s Reese Ankney won the 200-yard freestyle, Grace Rhoades the 200 IM, Ashley Fisher the 500-yard freestyle and Natalie Kuntz the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Indians also had winning relay teams in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobald finished first in the 50-yard freestyle ahead of Wauseon’s Ella Rhoades. Theobald then took first in the 100-yard freestyle over Reese Ankney.
Team Scores
Girls- 1. Napoleon 89; 2. Wauseon 81; 3. Archbold 12.
Boys- 1. Napoleon 109; 2. Wauseon 56.
Boys events
200 medley relay- 3. Wauseon, 2:16.97.
200 freestyle- 3. Kuntz (W), 2:07.78.
200 IM- 4. Pena (W), 2:28.49.
50 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 23.43.
Diving- 1. Schweinhagen (W), 154.8.
100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 53.13.
500 freestyle- 3. Kuntz (W), 5:43.42.
200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon, 1:55.2.
100 backstroke- 2. Buehrer (W), 1:22.51.
100 breaststroke- 2. Pena (W), 1:11.44.
400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon, 3:53.81.
Girls events
200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon, 2:06.19.
200 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 2:06.38.
200 IM- 1. Grace Rhoades (W), 2:25.29.
50 freestyle- 1. Theobald (A), 27.02; 2. Ella Rhoades (W), 28.4.
Diving- 2. DiSanti (W), 164.55.
100 butterfly- 2. Grace Rhoades (W), 1:06.3.
100 freestyle- 1. Theobald (A), 56.98; 2. Ankney (W), 57.99.
500 freestyle- 1. Fisher (W), 5:44.67.
200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon, 1:55.2.
100 backstroke- 2. Fisher (W), 1:15.94.
100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:17.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 4:02.97.