Evergreen comes from 18 back to nip Delta, 34-33

The eastern basket at the Big House didn’t have many singe marks on the net Tuesday night.

That’s because after Evergreen missed their first 14 shots from the field and fell behind 20-2, Delta went just 4-23 in the second half and the Vikings caught and passed the Panthers to post a 34-33 comeback win to advance to 5-2 on the girls basketball season.

“They came out hungry and our kids came out playing scared,” Viking coach Brittaney Cymbolin said. “In the second half shots started to fall and that was a game changer for us. We picked it up defensively and that got us some easy shots too off turnovers.

“In the beginning there was a lid on that end and when I went in the locker room at halftime I said ‘good news’ the lid is off the other end so we’ll hit the shots in the second half’. We came out and hit big shots when we needed them.”

Grace Munger got a layup off the press then after the lefty shooter nailed a pair of triples, Sophia Burres drilled one more from long range to race Delta up 17-2 after a quarter.

The Panthers were 5-9 from the floor while Evergreen had a goose egg in the first 10 shots.

That bad streak went four more before Lucy Serna hit a floater with 4:36 left in the half for the Vikings’ first field goal.

Before that shot, Burres canned her second 3-pointer to give Delta a 20-2 lead.

Evergreen closed to 20-10 on another Serna hoop inside; however, Delta expanded the margin to 15 on Khloe Weber’s layup and a third Burres howitzer from long range.

Serna scored twice in the first minute of the third and when Macy Chamberlin hit from the right side at the 5:28 mark, Evergreen was within single figures for the first time since four minutes into the game.

Kendall Sprow’s layup pushed the lead back to 11 but that was the only Delta basket of the third.

Serna knocked home a mid-key jumper to start another Evergreen run.

Kennedy Emmitt hit from outside the arc off a Panther turnover, then another steal six seconds later led to an Emmitt to Brooke Sintobin bucket to slice the lead to 27-25 with 3:06 on the clock.

Addie Ricker stuck a foul line jumper, then blocked Munger’s layup attempt at the third quarter horn to get Evergreen to a two-point deficit.

Starting the fourth, Evergreen continued their big scoring run at 19-2, and again it was Serna with two hoops to create a tie, then give the Vikes their first lead at 29-27 with six minutes left.

“Lucy is our senior leader,” expressed Cymbolin. “She understands what we need in order to win a game and is willing to do all the little things. That’s what I appreciate about her so much is that even if she doesn’t score she will do everything else, hit the boards, take the other team’s best kid on defense and she did exactly what we needed her to do tonight.”

Munger’s run out layup knotted the score before Ricker split a pair of free tosses and stuck back a Viking miss for a 32-29 lead.

Ashlyn Lamb scored off the press, Chamberlin hit both ends of a bonus and Lamb knocked down a baseline jumper, leaving Delta down 34-33 with a minute left.

After an Evergreen turnover, Delta had two more shots to take the lead, the last time on a Munger triple in the last three seconds, but came up dry.

Serna’s 12 points led Evergreen.

Munger had 10 to pace Delta.

