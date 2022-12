Archbold boys basketball ran away with a 46-26 win over visiting Edon Saturday night. The Blue Streaks improve to 3-2 on the season after the victory.

Cade Brenner finished with 11 points for the Streaks. Jerry Rodriguez and Jayden Seiler chipped in seven apiece.

Carter Kiess and Cohen Hulbert both scored five to pace the Bombers.

Archbold is at Fairview (1-6) on Tuesday of this week, before hosting Ottawa-Glandorf Thursday.

