The Fayette boys basketball team has now won four in a row, beating Montpelier 50-39 at home Thursday to begin Buckeye Border Conference action, then winning 60-34 at Hilltop in a non-league contest on Saturday.

Kaden Frenn finished with 21 points and Skylar Lester nine in the league win versus the Locomotives. Frenn also had 23 points during Saturday’s victory.

Fayette (4-3, 1-0 BBC) makes the trip to North Central this Thursday in a non-league tilt.