DESHLER — Wauseon bowling swept away Patrick Henry in a match at Deshler Lanes Friday afternoon.

In the boys match, the Indians bested the Patriots 2,297-2,185. The Wauseon girls won by a 2,295-1,808 final.

For the boys, Wauseon’s Ryan Marks rolled a 432 series, Parker Black 386, and Kage Little 356.

Jayde Ramos recorded a 390 series for the Wauseon girls, Danielle Carr 344, and Kendall Horner 329.