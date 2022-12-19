Birds triumph in BBC opener

Pettisville boys basketball got off to a strong start in the Buckeye Border Conference Thursday on their home floor, hammering Hilltop 53-19 in the opener of the league slate.

They did so with defense, only allowing the Cadets to shoot 18% (7 for 40) from the floor, and by the inside game of Cayden Jacoby, who finished with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds.

“I liked our attitude, our effort, and our energy,” explained Blackbird coach Brian Leppelmeier after the game. “I thought in our last few games we didn’t have that to start the basketball game. Especially at Hicksville (a 42-36 loss Dec. 10), so that was a point of emphasis, making sure we were coming out with high energy. And we did a great job I think at keeping them in front. Making them take contested shots.”

Hilltop scored all of its first half points in the opening quarter, the lone made shot a 3-pointer hit by Drew Bailey in the final seconds of the period.

The Blackbirds outpaced the Cadets 11-0 in the second quarter.

A pair of Jacoby free throws put Pettisville ahead 21-5 with 4:43 before halftime. Jaret Beck added a hoop less than a minute later, followed by a putback basket from Jacoby.

Then Joey Ripke went 1 of 2 from the foul line as the Birds took a 26-5 lead into the locker room.

They did not slow down in the third quarter, stretching the lead to as many as 29 points. Jacoby continued to be a force in the paint.

Sean Adkins started off the scoring in the half with a deuce, Jacoby tacked on a three-point play, Raace Haynes sank a jumper for Hilltop, but Jacoby responded with a hoop of his own for a 33-7 advantage with 4:53 left in the third.

“Our emphasis on the offensive end was just, get the basketball a little more up-tempo. Let’s get the basketball down the floor. See if we can get something early in our offense. I thought our guys did a good job of that. We attacked the basket; he (Jacoby) was able to get a few putbacks, get on the glass. So, I thought overall our pace was pretty good,” Leppelmeier said.

Pettisville held their largest lead (40-11) with under 10 seconds left in the third after 1 of 2 at the line and then a pair hit by Ripke. But the Cadets made a tiny dent into that at the quarter horn when Cameron Schlosser buried a three. He was their highest scorer on the night at seven points.

Ripke added 11 points and five rebounds for Pettisville.

The Birds then earned a 62-41 victory on the road at Fairview Saturday. That win pushed their overall record to 5-3.

Jacoby finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and four assists. Ripke, Beck, and Johnny Fenton each added eight points apiece.

This week Pettisville travels to Bryan (2-6) on Thursday.

Cayden Jacoby of Pettisville muscles his way towards the hoop Thursday in the BBC opener versus Hilltop. He scored 19 points in that contest and 24 two days later at Fairview, helping lead the Blackbirds to a pair of victories. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Jacoby-works-towards-hoop.jpg Cayden Jacoby of Pettisville muscles his way towards the hoop Thursday in the BBC opener versus Hilltop. He scored 19 points in that contest and 24 two days later at Fairview, helping lead the Blackbirds to a pair of victories. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Pettisville’s Jack Leppelmeier drives along the baseline during Thursday’s game. The Blackbirds hammered the Cadets 53-19. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Lepp-along-baseline.jpg Pettisville’s Jack Leppelmeier drives along the baseline during Thursday’s game. The Blackbirds hammered the Cadets 53-19. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Joey Ripke of Pettisville scores the first bucket of the game Thursday against Hilltop. He finished with 11 points on the night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Ripke-makes-1st-hoop.jpg Joey Ripke of Pettisville scores the first bucket of the game Thursday against Hilltop. He finished with 11 points on the night. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Pettisville’s Sean Adkins puts up a shot in close to the hoop. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Adkins-v.-Hilltop.jpg Pettisville’s Sean Adkins puts up a shot in close to the hoop. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Defeat Fairview on Saturday

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

