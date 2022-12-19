Archbold wrestling posts winning record at Fricker’s Duals

DEFIANCE — Archbold, Evergreen and Wauseon all took part in the 2022 Fricker’s Duals wrestling competition Friday and Saturday in Defiance.

The Blue Streaks finished 7-3 in dual meets over the two-day event. They earned wins over Detroit Catholic Central 72-0, Logan Elm 54-24, Richmond B 60-18, Evergreen 48-27, Ashland 45-36, Fairview 44-27, and against Mechanicsburg 48-20 in the Crossover match.

In the Evergreen dual, Ian Grime (144), Brodie Dominique (150), Edward Yoder (157), Hayden Dickman (190) and Blake Grime (285) each won by pin for Archbold.

Ayden Gleckler earned a pin for the Vikings at 132 pounds. The Vikes also got an 8-3 win by Jack Stubleski over Archbold’s Gabe Chapa at 138 pounds, plus several other wins by forfeit.

Evergreen finished 2-6 for the tournament. Their wins were 48-36 over Fairview and 37-24 against Wauseon in the Crossover match.

Gleckler pinned Wauseon’s Zaden Torres in the 132-pound match.

Other outright wins for the Vikings were Brodie Setmire who won 2-0 over Joseph Lugabihl at 120 pounds, Jack Stubleski (138) 4-2 over Antonio Torres, Max Mossing (150) an 18-5 major decision over Manny Gante, and Grant Richardson (165) 3-1 versus Kale Waxler.

Wins by pin for Wauseon versus Evergreen went to Benicio Torres (144) and Austin Kovar (190). They finished 5-5 as a team in dual meets.

Wauseon defeated Clay 51-19, Sylvania Southview 68-12, Pleasant 42-33, Ashland 58-37 and Mechanicsburg 36-33.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-2.jpg