Wauseon girls basketball bounced back from a 53-47 home loss to Sylvania Southview the night before, winning 55-40 at Bowling Green on Tuesday.

For the Indians, Hayley Meyer finished with a game-high 26 points. Maite Marugan added 11 and Mackenzie Stasa nine.

Lola Thompson paced BG with 12 points.

In the loss to the Cougars Monday, Stasa and Meyer paced the Indians with 13 points apiece.

Wauseon (5-3) is now off until next Tuesday when they welcome Tinora.

