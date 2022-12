Archbold upended visiting Pettisville 58-49 in girls basketball Tuesday.

The Blue Streaks were led by Leah McQuade with 14 points, while Alayna Perez scored 10. Ellie Grieser scored 13 and Amanda Grimm 10 for the Blackbirds.

Archbold (6-3) next travels to Patrick Henry to begin Northwest Ohio Athletic League play next Friday, Dec. 23. Pettisville (4-4) travels to Hilltop this Friday for a Buckeye Border Conference tilt.

